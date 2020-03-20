Analysts showing optimistic trends for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited(NYSE:AEM): Church & Dwight Company, Inc.(NYSE:CHD)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited as 738.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 714.12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 762.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 532.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEM to be 92.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 280%. For the next 5 years, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expecting Growth of 35.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 38.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.12%, where Monthly Performance is -21.56%, Quarterly performance is -34.1%, 6 Months performance is -31.55% and yearly performance percentage is -12.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.24% and Monthly Volatility of 9.73%.

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. as 1.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is 1.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.13 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHD to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.02%. For the next 5 years, Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Church & Dwight Company, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Church & Dwight Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.19%, where Monthly Performance is -11.98%, Quarterly performance is -2.97%, 6 Months performance is -8.39% and yearly performance percentage is 1.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.82% and Monthly Volatility of 6.85%.