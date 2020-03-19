What do Analysts Say about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:SEAS): Microchip Technology Incorporated(NASDAQ:MCHP)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1650%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. as 217.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is 161 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 230.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 220.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEAS to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.31%. For the next 5 years, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 44.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -53.05%, where Monthly Performance is -79.26%, Quarterly performance is -76.43%, 6 Months performance is -73.84% and yearly performance percentage is -69.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -76.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 27.68% and Monthly Volatility of 14.53%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.26/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated as 1.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCHP to be -13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.26%. For the next 5 years, Microchip Technology Incorporated is expecting Growth of 16.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Microchip Technology Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Microchip Technology Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.05%, where Monthly Performance is -45.82%, Quarterly performance is -43.88%, 6 Months performance is -38.19% and yearly performance percentage is -32.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.02% and Monthly Volatility of 7.32%.