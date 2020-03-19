What are analysts Suggestions on Marathon Oil Corporation(NYSE:MRO): Washington Prime Group Inc.(NYSE:WPG)

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Oil Corporation as 1.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation is 1.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRO to be -96.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -130.43%. For the next 5 years, Marathon Oil Corporation is expecting Growth of 85.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -121.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Oil Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Oil Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.65%, where Monthly Performance is -66.5%, Quarterly performance is -73.72%, 6 Months performance is -73.6% and yearly performance percentage is -79.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -74.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.54% and Monthly Volatility of 12.82%.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Washington Prime Group Inc. as 170.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. is 175.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 175.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 184.32 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Washington Prime Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Washington Prime Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -35.03%, where Monthly Performance is -59.22%, Quarterly performance is -67.79%, 6 Months performance is -70.89% and yearly performance percentage is -77.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 28.13% and Monthly Volatility of 15.31%.