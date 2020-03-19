what are Analysts report about Zions Bancorporation(NASDAQ:ZION): Bank OZK(NASDAQ:OZK)

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zions Bancorporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.04/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zions Bancorporation as 726.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zions Bancorporation is 717.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 733.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 686 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZION to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.01%. For the next 5 years, Zions Bancorporation is expecting Growth of 4.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zions Bancorporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.28%, where Monthly Performance is -39.08%, Quarterly performance is -46.34%, 6 Months performance is -38.33% and yearly performance percentage is -43.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.15% and Monthly Volatility of 6.06%.

Bank OZK (OZK) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bank OZK and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bank OZK as 237.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bank OZK is 234.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 239.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 252.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OZK to be -18.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.77%. For the next 5 years, Bank OZK is expecting Growth of 0.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bank OZK, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 961.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bank OZK currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.57%, where Monthly Performance is -20.14%, Quarterly performance is -29.99%, 6 Months performance is -20.83% and yearly performance percentage is -28.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.86% and Monthly Volatility of 8.35%.