what are Analysts report about Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK): Enable Midstream Partners, LP(NYSE:ENBL)

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autodesk, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $0.86/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADSK to be 84.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 60%. For the next 5 years, Autodesk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autodesk, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 147.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autodesk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.15%, where Monthly Performance is -31.51%, Quarterly performance is -23.08%, 6 Months performance is -7.71% and yearly performance percentage is -8.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.62% and Monthly Volatility of 7.29%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enable Midstream Partners, LP and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enable Midstream Partners, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enable Midstream Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -60.74%, where Monthly Performance is -76.35%, Quarterly performance is -80.43%, 6 Months performance is -84.11% and yearly performance percentage is -86.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -79.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 38.28% and Monthly Volatility of 27.17%.