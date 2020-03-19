Revenue Estimates Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company(NYSE:WY): Match Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MTCH)

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Company as 1.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company is 1.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WY to be 27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Weyerhaeuser Company is expecting Growth of 1.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 79.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Weyerhaeuser Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Weyerhaeuser Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -27.65%, where Monthly Performance is -46.05%, Quarterly performance is -45.19%, 6 Months performance is -41.61% and yearly performance percentage is -36.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.29% and Monthly Volatility of 7.34%.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Match Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Match Group, Inc. as 547.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Match Group, Inc. is 507 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 557.12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 463.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTCH to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.37%. For the next 5 years, Match Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Match Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 237.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Match Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.49%, where Monthly Performance is -32.2%, Quarterly performance is -28.09%, 6 Months performance is -34.76% and yearly performance percentage is -9.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.31% and Monthly Volatility of 7.27%.