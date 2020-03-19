Revenue Estimates Analysis of Talend S.A.(NASDAQ:TLND): Centene Corporation(NYSE:CNC)

Talend S.A. (TLND) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 65%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Talend S.A. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Talend S.A. as 65.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Talend S.A. is 65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 57.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLND to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Talend S.A. is expecting Growth of 13.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -108.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Talend S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 398.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -268.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -162.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Talend S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -28.6%, where Monthly Performance is -40.12%, Quarterly performance is -48.94%, 6 Months performance is -49.41% and yearly performance percentage is -60.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.73% and Monthly Volatility of 7.69%.

Centene Corporation (CNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNC to be -29.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Centene Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Centene Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Centene Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.09%, where Monthly Performance is -21.03%, Quarterly performance is -12.23%, 6 Months performance is 15.65% and yearly performance percentage is -12.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.99% and Monthly Volatility of 7.96%.