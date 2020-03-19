Revenue Estimates Analysis of NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA): Omnicom Group Inc.(NYSE:OMC)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.62/share and a High Estimate of $1.79/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVDA to be 93.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50.81%. For the next 5 years, NVIDIA Corporation is expecting Growth of 17.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NVIDIA Corporation, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NVIDIA Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.71%, where Monthly Performance is -31.61%, Quarterly performance is -9.92%, 6 Months performance is 12.01% and yearly performance percentage is 15.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.51% and Monthly Volatility of 8.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. as 3.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. is 3.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMC to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.36%. For the next 5 years, Omnicom Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omnicom Group Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omnicom Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.95%, where Monthly Performance is -28.72%, Quarterly performance is -31.48%, 6 Months performance is -29.25% and yearly performance percentage is -25.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.05% and Monthly Volatility of 5.48%.