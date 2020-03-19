Revenue Estimates Analysis of FireEye, Inc.(NASDAQ:FEYE): Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX)

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FireEye, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FireEye, Inc. as 223.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FireEye, Inc. is 213.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 226.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 210.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FEYE to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, FireEye, Inc. is expecting Growth of 55.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 320% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FireEye, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FireEye, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.84%, where Monthly Performance is -41.63%, Quarterly performance is -42.49%, 6 Months performance is -34.22% and yearly performance percentage is -45.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.05% and Monthly Volatility of 7.80%.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $1.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chevron Corporation as 35.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chevron Corporation is 31.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 40.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 35.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVX to be -17.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80.62%. For the next 5 years, Chevron Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chevron Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chevron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -33.7%, where Monthly Performance is -50.06%, Quarterly performance is -53.88%, 6 Months performance is -55.57% and yearly performance percentage is -56.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.07% and Monthly Volatility of 6.08%.