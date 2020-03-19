Revenue Estimates Analysis of Coca-Cola European Partners plc(NYSE:CCE): Apollo Global Management, LLC(NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management, LLC and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Global Management, LLC as 519.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Global Management, LLC is 505 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 526.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 452.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APO to be 1.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Global Management, LLC is expecting Growth of 10.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Global Management, LLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 78.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Global Management, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.56%, where Monthly Performance is -34.31%, Quarterly performance is -35.46%, 6 Months performance is -26.16% and yearly performance percentage is 2.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 24.86% and Monthly Volatility of 10.05%.