Revenue Estimates Analysis of Bemis Company, Inc.(NYSE:BMS): Valeritas Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLRX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valeritas Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.89/share and a High Estimate of $-1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valeritas Holdings, Inc. as 8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valeritas Holdings, Inc. is 8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.89 Million.