Price Target Analysis of Micron Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:MU): Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDRX)

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Micron Technology, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MU to be -77.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.71%. For the next 5 years, Micron Technology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 114.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Micron Technology, Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 27.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Micron Technology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.65%, where Monthly Performance is -39.93%, Quarterly performance is -34.47%, 6 Months performance is -31.77% and yearly performance percentage is -14.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.04% and Monthly Volatility of 7.99%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. as 425.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is 420.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 445.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 432.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MDRX to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.88%. For the next 5 years, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.84%, where Monthly Performance is -37.92%, Quarterly performance is -41.92%, 6 Months performance is -47.67% and yearly performance percentage is -47.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.04% and Monthly Volatility of 8.30%.