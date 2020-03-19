Price Target Analysis of 8×8 Inc(NASDAQ:EGHT): Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYES)

8×8 Inc (EGHT) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 8×8 Inc and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 8×8 Inc as 119.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 8×8 Inc is 118.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 120.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 93.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGHT to be -55.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, 8×8 Inc is expecting Growth of 57.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -177.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 8×8 Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -24%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -64.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 8×8 Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.01%, where Monthly Performance is -37.23%, Quarterly performance is -31.47%, 6 Months performance is -46.59% and yearly performance percentage is -39.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.38% and Monthly Volatility of 9.14%.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) will report its next earnings on Mar 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $-0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. as 470 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is 110 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 830 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EYES to be 38.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 54.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -132.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -206.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.82%, where Monthly Performance is -50.97%, Quarterly performance is -57.02%, 6 Months performance is -62.38% and yearly performance percentage is -62.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.25% and Monthly Volatility of 10.50%.