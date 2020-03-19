Investors Catching Stocks REGENXBIO Inc.(NASDAQ:RGNX): Synaptics Incorporated(NASDAQ:SYNA)

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -63.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for REGENXBIO Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. as 18.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 884 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGNX to be 3.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.11%. For the next 5 years, REGENXBIO Inc. is expecting Growth of 55.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on REGENXBIO Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 513.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, REGENXBIO Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -34.63%, where Monthly Performance is -59.75%, Quarterly performance is -51.14%, 6 Months performance is -45.11% and yearly performance percentage is -63.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.34% and Monthly Volatility of 10.71%.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synaptics Incorporated and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYNA to be 77.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 178.95%. For the next 5 years, Synaptics Incorporated is expecting Growth of -9.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synaptics Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 833.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synaptics Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -24.91%, where Monthly Performance is -38.49%, Quarterly performance is -26.53%, 6 Months performance is 26.04% and yearly performance percentage is 42.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.34% and Monthly Volatility of 7.72%.