Investors Catching Stocks Cincinnati Bell Inc(NYSE:CBB): Tallgrass Energy, LP(NYSE:TGE)

Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -318.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cincinnati Bell Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cincinnati Bell Inc as 374.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cincinnati Bell Inc is 374.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 374.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 379.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBB to be 35.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -84.62%. For the next 5 years, Cincinnati Bell Inc is expecting Growth of 4.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cincinnati Bell Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cincinnati Bell Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.34%, where Monthly Performance is -2.26%, Quarterly performance is 65.3%, 6 Months performance is 109.18% and yearly performance percentage is 32.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.97%.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tallgrass Energy, LP and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tallgrass Energy, LP as 219.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tallgrass Energy, LP is 190.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 249.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGE to be -19.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.5%. For the next 5 years, Tallgrass Energy, LP is expecting Growth of 13.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tallgrass Energy, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tallgrass Energy, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -24.43%, where Monthly Performance is -40.36%, Quarterly performance is -27.28%, 6 Months performance is -33.83% and yearly performance percentage is -46.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.35% and Monthly Volatility of 8.07%.