Earnings Analysis of Array BioPharma Inc.(NASDAQ:ARRY): Choice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Choice Hotels International, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. as 231.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Choice Hotels International, Inc. is 226 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 237 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 218.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHH to be -3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.2%. For the next 5 years, Choice Hotels International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Choice Hotels International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 546.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -228.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Choice Hotels International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -29.06%, where Monthly Performance is -48.53%, Quarterly performance is -46.9%, 6 Months performance is -41.55% and yearly performance percentage is -30.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.71% and Monthly Volatility of 6.70%.