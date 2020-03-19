Analysts showing optimistic trends for Wipro Limited(NYSE:WIT): Williams Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:WMB)

Wipro Limited (WIT) will report its next earnings on Apr 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wipro Limited and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wipro Limited as 2.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wipro Limited is 2.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WIT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Wipro Limited is expecting Growth of 3.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wipro Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wipro Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.24%, where Monthly Performance is -30.79%, Quarterly performance is -30.05%, 6 Months performance is -28.53% and yearly performance percentage is -34.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.45% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as 2.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is 2.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMB to be 13.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.69%. For the next 5 years, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 3.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Williams Companies, Inc. (The), where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -42.26%, where Monthly Performance is -56.96%, Quarterly performance is -59.47%, 6 Months performance is -63% and yearly performance percentage is -67.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.58% and Monthly Volatility of 8.75%.