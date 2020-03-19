Analysts showing optimistic trends for Newmark Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMRK): Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.(NASDAQ:BECN)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Newmark Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. as 499.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Newmark Group, Inc. is 487.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 523.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 480.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NMRK to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Newmark Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Newmark Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Newmark Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -64.34%, where Monthly Performance is -77.92%, Quarterly performance is -81.5%, 6 Months performance is -74.54% and yearly performance percentage is -72.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -81.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 27.69% and Monthly Volatility of 11.47%.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.47/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BECN to be 22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.48%. For the next 5 years, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 589.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -31.01%, where Monthly Performance is -58.46%, Quarterly performance is -50.89%, 6 Months performance is -56.96% and yearly performance percentage is -57.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.95% and Monthly Volatility of 8.81%.