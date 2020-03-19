Analysts showing optimistic trends for Coeur Mining, Inc.(NYSE:CDE): Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc.(NYSE:SNN)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coeur Mining, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. as 193.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. is 192.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 193.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDE to be 81.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Coeur Mining, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1387.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 108% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coeur Mining, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -41.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coeur Mining, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.51%, where Monthly Performance is -54.14%, Quarterly performance is -60.11%, 6 Months performance is -41.94% and yearly performance percentage is -38.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 31.67% and Monthly Volatility of 15.31%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 764.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -28.27%, where Monthly Performance is -42.09%, Quarterly performance is -41.53%, 6 Months performance is -41.61% and yearly performance percentage is -30.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.97%.