What do Analysts Say about The Madison Square Garden Company(NASDAQ:MSG): Container Store (The)(NYSE:TCS)

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 49.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Madison Square Garden Company and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.75/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSG to be -46%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, The Madison Square Garden Company is expecting Growth of 49.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -389.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Madison Square Garden Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 208.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Madison Square Garden Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.54%, where Monthly Performance is -33.99%, Quarterly performance is -27.85%, 6 Months performance is -25.08% and yearly performance percentage is -31.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.92% and Monthly Volatility of 6.42%.

Container Store (The) (TCS) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Container Store (The) and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Container Store (The) as 249.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Container Store (The) is 249.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 250.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 253.18 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 246.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Container Store (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.71%, where Monthly Performance is -44.88%, Quarterly performance is -44.2%, 6 Months performance is -52.72% and yearly performance percentage is -66.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.23% and Monthly Volatility of 8.20%.