What do Analysts Say about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:JAZZ): Black Stone Minerals, L.P.(NYSE:BSM)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $4.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as 545.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 523 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 586.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 508.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JAZZ to be -20.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.9%. For the next 5 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expecting Growth of 15.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 619.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.17%, where Monthly Performance is -24.86%, Quarterly performance is -28.44%, 6 Months performance is -21.03% and yearly performance percentage is -21.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.50% and Monthly Volatility of 6.51%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -37%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. as 109.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is 108.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 110.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 83.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSM to be 900%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.57%. For the next 5 years, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expecting Growth of -16.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Stone Minerals, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -31.63%, where Monthly Performance is -50.65%, Quarterly performance is -59.23%, 6 Months performance is -68.04% and yearly performance percentage is -72.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.54% and Monthly Volatility of 6.62%.