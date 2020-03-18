What are analysts Suggestions on Primo Water Corporation(NASDAQ:PRMW): Virtu Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIRT)

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) will report its next earnings on Mar 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Primo Water Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Primo Water Corporation as 76.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Primo Water Corporation is 75.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 80.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.88 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Primo Water Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Primo Water Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -41.58%, where Monthly Performance is -45.24%, Quarterly performance is -35.47%, 6 Months performance is -35.9% and yearly performance percentage is -43.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.07% and Monthly Volatility of 7.35%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. as 332.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Virtu Financial, Inc. is 310 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 369 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 228.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIRT to be 79.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 168.75%. For the next 5 years, Virtu Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 96.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Virtu Financial, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Virtu Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15%, where Monthly Performance is 14.79%, Quarterly performance is 23.88%, 6 Months performance is -2.51% and yearly performance percentage is -19.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.14% and Monthly Volatility of 6.70%.