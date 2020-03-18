What are analysts Suggestions on FGL Holdings(NYSE:FG): Tailored Brands, Inc.(NYSE:TLRD)

FGL Holdings (FG) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FGL Holdings and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FGL Holdings as 384.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FGL Holdings is 382 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 390.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 371 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, FGL Holdings is expecting Growth of 18.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FGL Holdings, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FGL Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.87%, where Monthly Performance is -18.28%, Quarterly performance is 7.63%, 6 Months performance is 23.04% and yearly performance percentage is 14.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.02%.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tailored Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tailored Brands, Inc. as 708.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tailored Brands, Inc. is 701.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 715 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 768.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLRD to be -92.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.05%. For the next 5 years, Tailored Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tailored Brands, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 272.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tailored Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -50.5%, where Monthly Performance is -62.18%, Quarterly performance is -63.92%, 6 Months performance is -69.02% and yearly performance percentage is -81.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 34.66% and Monthly Volatility of 15.76%.