what are Analysts report about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX): Equifax, Inc.(NYSE:EFX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as 591.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 568 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 614.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 582 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPX to be 138.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 545.45%. For the next 5 years, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of -12.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 389.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -31.38%, where Monthly Performance is -51.38%, Quarterly performance is -41.68%, 6 Months performance is -32.88% and yearly performance percentage is -32.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.99% and Monthly Volatility of 7.12%.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equifax, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.3/share and a High Estimate of $1.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equifax, Inc. as 921.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equifax, Inc. is 915.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 929.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 848.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EFX to be 10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.57%. For the next 5 years, Equifax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Equifax, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 882.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equifax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.34%, where Monthly Performance is -17.77%, Quarterly performance is -3.39%, 6 Months performance is -4.27% and yearly performance percentage is 18.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.93% and Monthly Volatility of 4.77%.