what are Analysts report about Lloyds Banking Group Plc(NYSE:LYG): Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODFL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lloyds Banking Group Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group Plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lloyds Banking Group Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -25.69%, where Monthly Performance is -44.52%, Quarterly performance is -52.63%, 6 Months performance is -39.33% and yearly performance percentage is -52.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.74% and Monthly Volatility of 4.79%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. as 993.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is 981 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 994.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ODFL to be 3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.48%. For the next 5 years, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 531.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.7%, where Monthly Performance is -23.23%, Quarterly performance is -8.62%, 6 Months performance is -2.23% and yearly performance percentage is 14.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.