Revenue Estimates Analysis of RPC, Inc.(NYSE:RES): Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTI)

RPC, Inc. (RES) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPC, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RPC, Inc. as 244.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RPC, Inc. is 235.68 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 253.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 334.66 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RPC, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 723.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPC, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.46%, where Monthly Performance is -47.84%, Quarterly performance is -51.02%, 6 Months performance is -67.85% and yearly performance percentage is -78.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.55% and Monthly Volatility of 11.63%.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) will report its next earnings on Mar 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTI to be 17.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.9%. For the next 5 years, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -75%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -98%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.91%, where Monthly Performance is -35.67%, Quarterly performance is -74.12%, 6 Months performance is 6.8% and yearly performance percentage is -73.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.62% and Monthly Volatility of 12.56%.