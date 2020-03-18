Revenue Estimates Analysis of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK(NYSE:FRC): Veritone, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERI)

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) will report its next earnings on Apr 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK as 876.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is 866.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 883.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 814.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRC to be -1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.23%. For the next 5 years, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is expecting Growth of 11.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FIRST REPUBLIC BANK, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FIRST REPUBLIC BANK currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.6%, where Monthly Performance is -20.5%, Quarterly performance is -18.52%, 6 Months performance is -2.71% and yearly performance percentage is -11.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.53% and Monthly Volatility of 5.59%.

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veritone, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veritone, Inc. as 12.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veritone, Inc. is 12.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VERI to be 39.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.25%. For the next 5 years, Veritone, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 37.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veritone, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 427.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -54.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -118.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -132.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veritone, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -28.28%, where Monthly Performance is -43.55%, Quarterly performance is -35.66%, 6 Months performance is -58.53% and yearly performance percentage is -72.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 30.59% and Monthly Volatility of 15.95%.