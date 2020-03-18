Price Target Analysis of Hudson Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HDSN): Appian Corporation(NASDAQ:APPN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -108.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudson Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. as 32.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudson Technologies, Inc. is 31.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 34.66 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudson Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 376.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudson Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.26%, where Monthly Performance is -17.52%, Quarterly performance is -8.77%, 6 Months performance is -7.84% and yearly performance percentage is -68.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.67% and Monthly Volatility of 8.95%.

Appian Corporation (APPN) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Appian Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Appian Corporation as 71.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Appian Corporation is 70.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 71.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 59.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APPN to be -18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Appian Corporation is expecting Growth of 41.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Appian Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -42.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Appian Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.74%, where Monthly Performance is -39.95%, Quarterly performance is -13.8%, 6 Months performance is -25.24% and yearly performance percentage is 1.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.13% and Monthly Volatility of 9.82%.