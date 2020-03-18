Price Target Analysis of Horizon Global Corporation(NYSE:HZN): Royal Dutch Shell PLC(NYSE:RDS-A)

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Horizon Global Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Horizon Global Corporation as 179.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Horizon Global Corporation is 179.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 179.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.74 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Horizon Global Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 34.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -138.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -39.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Horizon Global Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.97%, where Monthly Performance is -33.14%, Quarterly performance is -31.75%, 6 Months performance is -45.75% and yearly performance percentage is -3.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 45.30% and Monthly Volatility of 16.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-A) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell PLC as 57.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Royal Dutch Shell PLC is 57.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.93 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 83.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDS-A to be -31.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expecting Growth of 27.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.07% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Royal Dutch Shell PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -30.57%, where Monthly Performance is -49.18%, Quarterly performance is -55.33%, 6 Months performance is -55.75% and yearly performance percentage is -59.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.50% and Monthly Volatility of 4.36%.