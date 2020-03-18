Investors Catching Stocks Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation(NASDAQ:CTSH): BancorpSouth Bank(NYSE:BXS)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $0.97/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as 4.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 4.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTSH to be 5.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.32%. For the next 5 years, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.18%, where Monthly Performance is -26.78%, Quarterly performance is -18.72%, 6 Months performance is -21.71% and yearly performance percentage is -30.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.04% and Monthly Volatility of 5.38%.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BancorpSouth Bank and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank as 245.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BancorpSouth Bank is 242.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 249.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 222.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, BancorpSouth Bank is expecting Growth of 5.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BancorpSouth Bank, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 512.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BancorpSouth Bank currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.82%, where Monthly Performance is -27.65%, Quarterly performance is -34.56%, 6 Months performance is -29.46% and yearly performance percentage is -30.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.68% and Monthly Volatility of 5.58%.