Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Kilroy Realty Corporation(NYSE:KRC): South Jersey Industries, Inc.(NYSE:SJI)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.3/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kilroy Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kilroy Realty Corporation as 220.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation is 217.34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 226.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 201.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRC to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.53%. For the next 5 years, Kilroy Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kilroy Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 753.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kilroy Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.03%, where Monthly Performance is -31.79%, Quarterly performance is -26.16%, 6 Months performance is -21.76% and yearly performance percentage is -19.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for South Jersey Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for South Jersey Industries, Inc. as 532.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for South Jersey Industries, Inc. is 468.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 596 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 541.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SJI to be 18%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.83%. For the next 5 years, South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on South Jersey Industries, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, South Jersey Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.08%, where Monthly Performance is -16.52%, Quarterly performance is -13.5%, 6 Months performance is -16.59% and yearly performance percentage is -12.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.36% and Monthly Volatility of 6.41%.