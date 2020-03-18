Analysts showing optimistic trends for Portland General Electric Company(NYSE:POR): Triton International Limited(NYSE:TRTN)

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Portland General Electric Company and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Portland General Electric Company as 574.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Portland General Electric Company is 527.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 592.45 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 520.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for POR to be 4.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 42.86%. For the next 5 years, Portland General Electric Company is expecting Growth of 6.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Portland General Electric Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 662.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Portland General Electric Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.19%, where Monthly Performance is -21.84%, Quarterly performance is -11.67%, 6 Months performance is -12.96% and yearly performance percentage is -6.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.41% and Monthly Volatility of 5.12%.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triton International Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triton International Limited as 323.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triton International Limited is 317.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 332.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 344.8 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Triton International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 325.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triton International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -21.83%, where Monthly Performance is -42.23%, Quarterly performance is -40.12%, 6 Months performance is -35.79% and yearly performance percentage is -26.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.23% and Monthly Volatility of 6.04%.