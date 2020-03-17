What do Analysts Say about EQT Corporation(NYSE:EQT): Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)

EQT Corporation (EQT) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EQT Corporation as 942.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EQT Corporation is 859 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQT to be -92.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -255.56%. For the next 5 years, EQT Corporation is expecting Growth of -180.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -139.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EQT Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EQT Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.09%, where Monthly Performance is 60.63%, Quarterly performance is -8.14%, 6 Months performance is -28.54% and yearly performance percentage is -55.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 26.05% and Monthly Volatility of 16.29%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.01/share and a High Estimate of $5.64/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVGO to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.53%. For the next 5 years, Broadcom Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadcom Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadcom Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -24.28%, where Monthly Performance is -42.1%, Quarterly performance is -42.78%, 6 Months performance is -35.39% and yearly performance percentage is -35.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.86% and Monthly Volatility of 5.90%.