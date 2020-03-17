What do Analysts Say about Celestica, Inc.(NYSE:CLS): DURECT Corporation(NASDAQ:DRRX)

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Celestica, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Celestica, Inc. as 1.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Celestica, Inc. is 1.37 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLS to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Celestica, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 38.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Celestica, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 563.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Celestica, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -32.8%, where Monthly Performance is -54.08%, Quarterly performance is -52.4%, 6 Months performance is -48.85% and yearly performance percentage is -57.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.32% and Monthly Volatility of 5.49%.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DURECT Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DURECT Corporation as 7.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DURECT Corporation is 4.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRRX to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, DURECT Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DURECT Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -28.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -100.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DURECT Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -43.08%, where Monthly Performance is -47.14%, Quarterly performance is -41.88%, 6 Months performance is -34.71% and yearly performance percentage is 42.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -70.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.33% and Monthly Volatility of 12.28%.