what are Analysts report about Cheniere Energy, Inc.(NYSE:LNG): Platform Specialty Products Corporation(NYSE:PAH)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 610.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. as 2.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is 2.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LNG to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 236.36%. For the next 5 years, Cheniere Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 494.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cheniere Energy, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -149.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cheniere Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.39%, where Monthly Performance is -35.59%, Quarterly performance is -40.68%, 6 Months performance is -46.11% and yearly performance percentage is -48.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.96% and Monthly Volatility of 7.62%.