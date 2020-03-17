what are Analysts report about Boeing Company (The)(NYSE:BA): Chico’s FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS)

Boeing Company (The) (BA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.8/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -258.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boeing Company (The) and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.88/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boeing Company (The) as 19.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boeing Company (The) is 17.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BA to be -134.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -118.84%. For the next 5 years, Boeing Company (The) is expecting Growth of 388.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 177.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boeing Company (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boeing Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -42.95%, where Monthly Performance is -62.19%, Quarterly performance is -62.57%, 6 Months performance is -65.87% and yearly performance percentage is -65.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.48% and Monthly Volatility of 7.07%.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chico’s FAS, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chico’s FAS, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chico’s FAS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -41.94%, where Monthly Performance is -55.11%, Quarterly performance is -56.1%, 6 Months performance is -57.24% and yearly performance percentage is -60.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.15% and Monthly Volatility of 10.34%.