Revenue Estimates Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX): Mastercard Incorporated(NYSE:MA)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as 591.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 568 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 614.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 582 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPX to be 115.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 545.45%. For the next 5 years, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of -10.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 389.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -29.7%, where Monthly Performance is -50.61%, Quarterly performance is -42.51%, 6 Months performance is -33.7% and yearly performance percentage is -32.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.46% and Monthly Volatility of 6.67%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.78/share and a High Estimate of $2.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated as 4.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated is 4.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.41 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MA to be 6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.81%. For the next 5 years, Mastercard Incorporated is expecting Growth of 19.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mastercard Incorporated, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 31.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 154.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 55.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mastercard Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.06%, where Monthly Performance is -29.83%, Quarterly performance is -19.36%, 6 Months performance is -14.72% and yearly performance percentage is 1.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.26%.