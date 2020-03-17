Revenue Estimates Analysis: AbbVie Inc.(NYSE:ABBV): Ciena Corporation(NYSE:CIEN)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.15/share and a High Estimate of $2.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AbbVie Inc. as 8.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AbbVie Inc. is 8.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABBV to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.62%. For the next 5 years, AbbVie Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AbbVie Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -95.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AbbVie Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.9%, where Monthly Performance is -22.11%, Quarterly performance is -16.3%, 6 Months performance is 5.33% and yearly performance percentage is -8.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.63% and Monthly Volatility of 4.38%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIEN to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.63%. For the next 5 years, Ciena Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ciena Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ciena Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.45%, where Monthly Performance is -19.05%, Quarterly performance is -17.74%, 6 Months performance is -12.09% and yearly performance percentage is -11.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.04% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.