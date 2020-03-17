Price Target Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS): Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc(NYSE:DKS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LVS to be -59.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.56%. For the next 5 years, Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expecting Growth of 30.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Las Vegas Sands Corp., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 49.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.67%, where Monthly Performance is -41.73%, Quarterly performance is -41.21%, 6 Months performance is -31.93% and yearly performance percentage is -32.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.83% and Monthly Volatility of 6.45%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) will report its next earnings on Mar 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DKS to be 17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.97%. For the next 5 years, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is expecting Growth of 4.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -38.54%, where Monthly Performance is -52.67%, Quarterly performance is -56.3%, 6 Months performance is -45.67% and yearly performance percentage is -37.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.33% and Monthly Volatility of 7.12%.