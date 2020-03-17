Investors Catching Stocks Qurate Retail, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRTEA): Acuity Brands Inc(NYSE:AYI)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. as 2.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qurate Retail, Inc. is 2.78 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.99 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QRTEA to be 11.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Qurate Retail, Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qurate Retail, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qurate Retail, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.54%, where Monthly Performance is -53.04%, Quarterly performance is -49.77%, 6 Months performance is -62.38% and yearly performance percentage is -74.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 27.88% and Monthly Volatility of 15.91%.

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) will report its next earnings on Apr 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acuity Brands Inc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.88/share and a High Estimate of $2.02/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AYI to be -3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.77%. For the next 5 years, Acuity Brands Inc is expecting Growth of 5.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acuity Brands Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 458.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acuity Brands Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.53%, where Monthly Performance is -28.71%, Quarterly performance is -36.66%, 6 Months performance is -39.41% and yearly performance percentage is -35.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.