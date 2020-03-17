Earnings Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited(NYSE:AU): Kansas City Southern(NYSE:KSU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.49%, where Monthly Performance is -10.46%, Quarterly performance is -13.61%, 6 Months performance is -7.32% and yearly performance percentage is 28.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 21.41% and Monthly Volatility of 9.65%.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) will report its next earnings on Apr 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kansas City Southern and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.65/share and a High Estimate of $1.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kansas City Southern as 715.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kansas City Southern is 697.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 744.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 674.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KSU to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.95%. For the next 5 years, Kansas City Southern is expecting Growth of 14.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kansas City Southern, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kansas City Southern currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.44%, where Monthly Performance is -34.16%, Quarterly performance is -24.79%, 6 Months performance is -14.19% and yearly performance percentage is -0.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.82%.