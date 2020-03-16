What do Analysts Say about ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.(NYSE:ZTO): Barnes & Noble, Inc.(NYSE:BKS)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.85/share and a High Estimate of $2.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as 6.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 6.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 818.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZTO to be 20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.76%, where Monthly Performance is 3.85%, Quarterly performance is 21.33%, 6 Months performance is 18.08% and yearly performance percentage is 35.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.65% and Monthly Volatility of 4.35%.