What do Analysts Say about The AES Corporation(NYSE:AES): PlayAGS, Inc.(NYSE:AGS)

The AES Corporation (AES) will report its next earnings on Feb 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The AES Corporation as 2.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The AES Corporation is 2.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AES to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, The AES Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The AES Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The AES Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.71%, where Monthly Performance is -37.98%, Quarterly performance is -31.25%, 6 Months performance is -17.04% and yearly performance percentage is -28.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.05% and Monthly Volatility of 5.28%.

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PlayAGS, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PlayAGS, Inc. as 75.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PlayAGS, Inc. is 72.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 81.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 73.04 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PlayAGS, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 328.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PlayAGS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -35.1%, where Monthly Performance is -57.58%, Quarterly performance is -65.2%, 6 Months performance is -63.4% and yearly performance percentage is -84.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.32% and Monthly Volatility of 12.03%.