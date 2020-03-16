What do Analysts Say about Exact Sciences Corporation(NASDAQ:EXAS): CareTrust REIT, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTRE)

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.89/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 254.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exact Sciences Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.82/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exact Sciences Corporation as 354.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation is 351.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 358.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 162.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXAS to be 3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, Exact Sciences Corporation is expecting Growth of 75.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exact Sciences Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 736.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exact Sciences Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.8%, where Monthly Performance is -42.39%, Quarterly performance is -35.16%, 6 Months performance is -49.19% and yearly performance percentage is -42.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.77% and Monthly Volatility of 7.63%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CareTrust REIT, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CareTrust REIT, Inc. as 43.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CareTrust REIT, Inc. is 41.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 45.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 40.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTRE to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.86%. For the next 5 years, CareTrust REIT, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CareTrust REIT, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CareTrust REIT, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -35.72%, where Monthly Performance is -36.62%, Quarterly performance is -31.29%, 6 Months performance is -37.53% and yearly performance percentage is -39.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.86% and Monthly Volatility of 6.49%.