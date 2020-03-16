What are analysts Suggestions on Evercore Inc.(NYSE:EVR): ManpowerGroup(NYSE:MAN)

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Evercore Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.22/share and a High Estimate of $2.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Evercore Inc. as 464.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Evercore Inc. is 432.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 487.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 418.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVR to be 38.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.97%. For the next 5 years, Evercore Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Evercore Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Evercore Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.9%, where Monthly Performance is -39.95%, Quarterly performance is -33.23%, 6 Months performance is -39.14% and yearly performance percentage is -46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.58% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ManpowerGroup and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ManpowerGroup as 4.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ManpowerGroup is 4.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.97 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAN to be -3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.93%. For the next 5 years, ManpowerGroup is expecting Growth of 8.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ManpowerGroup, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 506.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ManpowerGroup currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.96%, where Monthly Performance is -19.53%, Quarterly performance is -21.73%, 6 Months performance is -11.99% and yearly performance percentage is -10.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.36% and Monthly Volatility of 4.75%.