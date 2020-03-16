Revenue Estimates Analysis of Schlumberger N.V.(NYSE:SLB): Flowserve Corporation(NYSE:FLS)

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will report its next earnings on Apr 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Schlumberger N.V. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Schlumberger N.V. as 7.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Schlumberger N.V. is 7.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLB to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.86%. For the next 5 years, Schlumberger N.V. is expecting Growth of 17.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Schlumberger N.V., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Schlumberger N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -32.24%, where Monthly Performance is -53.89%, Quarterly performance is -57.92%, 6 Months performance is -56.21% and yearly performance percentage is -62.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.21% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) will report its next earnings on Feb 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flowserve Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flowserve Corporation as 917.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flowserve Corporation is 876.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 965.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 890.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLS to be 9.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.85%. For the next 5 years, Flowserve Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flowserve Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 943.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flowserve Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -29.99%, where Monthly Performance is -46.71%, Quarterly performance is -46.66%, 6 Months performance is -45.89% and yearly performance percentage is -42.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.28% and Monthly Volatility of 6.26%.