Revenue Estimates Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc.(NYSE:PPG): Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ:ZNGA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PPG Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. as 3.64 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. is 3.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.68 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PPG to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.78%. For the next 5 years, PPG Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PPG Industries, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PPG Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.16%, where Monthly Performance is -23.02%, Quarterly performance is -28.81%, 6 Months performance is -20.32% and yearly performance percentage is -14.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zynga Inc. as 402.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zynga Inc. is 399.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 412.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 359.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZNGA to be 141.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 225%. For the next 5 years, Zynga Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2400% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zynga Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 192.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zynga Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.22%, where Monthly Performance is -2.96%, Quarterly performance is 6.68%, 6 Months performance is 11.39% and yearly performance percentage is 21.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.51% and Monthly Volatility of 4.19%.