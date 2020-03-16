Revenue Estimates Analysis of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRS): Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESIO)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. as 118.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is 107.52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 126 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHRS to be 282.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.88%. For the next 5 years, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of -29.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coherus BioSciences, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 30.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 302.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -23.02%, where Monthly Performance is -31.3%, Quarterly performance is -16.48%, 6 Months performance is -25.03% and yearly performance percentage is 3.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.79% and Monthly Volatility of 7.66%.