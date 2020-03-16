Investors Catching Stocks BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BCRX): Navistar International Corporation(NYSE:NAV)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 92.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 4.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 1.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.55 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BCRX to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.53%. For the next 5 years, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -101.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -84.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -46.23%, where Monthly Performance is -24.19%, Quarterly performance is -19.93%, 6 Months performance is -29.84% and yearly performance percentage is -73.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 32.15% and Monthly Volatility of 17.29%.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -56.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navistar International Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAV to be -75.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.01%. For the next 5 years, Navistar International Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navistar International Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 910.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navistar International Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.87%, where Monthly Performance is -30.24%, Quarterly performance is -18.74%, 6 Months performance is -9.41% and yearly performance percentage is -17.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.20% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.