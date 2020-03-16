Earnings Analysis of Exponent, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPO): Avaya Holdings Corp.(NYSE:AVYA)

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Exponent, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Exponent, Inc. as 104.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Exponent, Inc. is 98.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 109.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 99.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXPO to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.56%. For the next 5 years, Exponent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Exponent, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 243.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Exponent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.13%, where Monthly Performance is -14.52%, Quarterly performance is 1.42%, 6 Months performance is -3.18% and yearly performance percentage is 18.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.18%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.72/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVYA to be -15.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 270.83%. For the next 5 years, Avaya Holdings Corp. is expecting Growth of 0.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avaya Holdings Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avaya Holdings Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.82%, where Monthly Performance is -26.18%, Quarterly performance is -10.68%, 6 Months performance is -14.4% and yearly performance percentage is -31.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 24.22% and Monthly Volatility of 9.99%.